Ever since Dylan O’Brien made his Hollywood debut as Stiles Stilinski on MTV’s Teen Wolf in 2011, fans have been obsessed with the actor. After playing Scott McCall’s hilarious BFF until the show ended in 2017, the actor took a brief break from the spotlight following an injury on The Maze Runner: The Death Cure set.

While filming the movie’s opening sequence in March 2016, the star was in an accident after a harness malfunctioned during a stunt scene. Over a year later, in September 2017, Dylan told The Salt Lake Tribune that he “broke most of the right side of my face” because of the accident. Now, he’s opening up about how the incident changed his life.

“I had friends that were so dear to me that I had felt that I had neglected for years,” he explained during an October 2020 episode of the “Big Ticket” podcast. “All of a sudden, it was very important to me to nurture those relationships and not lose them. I think that it absolutely completely rewires and restructures the way you see your life and what you deem important.”

He continued, “Whenever I’m putting on a rig, I’m vetting every piece of that rig and much more. Even to this day, if I’m on set and I’m doing a stunt, if I’m in a rig, if there’s some action going on, I am slightly irritable. There is a degree of anxiety in me that I don’t think there’s ever not going to be.”

After the injury, Dylan starred in the 2017 movie American Assassin before finishing up The Maze Runner: The Death Cure, which was released in 2018. Since then, the actor has stayed under the radar but made a pretty epic return to social media in May 2020 by replying to one of Halsey‘s throwback tweets. Now, he’s returning to the big screen with a few major projects, and fans are excited to see the actor in some new roles.

To celebrate his return to the spotlight, J-14 decided to break down all of Dylan’s upcoming projects and what he’s been up to. Scroll through our gallery for all the details on Dylan’s life since he stepped back into the spotlight.

