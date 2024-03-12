To say that the cast of SNL 1975 is stacked would be putting it lightly. The upcoming film will tell the story of the days leading up to Saturday Night Live‘s creation in 1975, and stars huge young Hollywood names such as Dylan O’Brien, Finn Wolfhard, Kaia Gerber, Andrew Barth Feldman and so many more!

Keep reading for everything we know about the movie.

Who Is In the Cast of ‘SNL 1975’?

The entire cast is based on real-life comedians and writers from Saturday Night Live, several of whom have sadly since passed.

As for who will be playing who of the original SNL cast members: Dylan will play Dan Aykroyd, New Girl‘s Lamorne Morris stars as Garrett Morris; Cory Michael Smith is Chevy Chase; Matt Wood is John Belushi; Ella Hunt will play Gilda Radner; Kim Matula is Jane Curtin; and Emily Fairn will play Laraine Newman,

Other castmembers include Succession‘s Nicholas Braun, who will star as famous SNL artist and puppeteer Jim Henson, Gabriel LaBelle will play Lorne Michaels, the co-creator of SNL, and Bottoms actress Rachel Sennott will star as Rosie Shuster, the longtime SNL writer who was married to Lorne in the 1970s.

Additionally, Kaia is playing SNL artist and extra Jacqueline Carlin, Finn is an NBC page, and Andrew will be playing SNL writer Neil Levy.

When Is ‘SNL 1975’ Going to Be Released?

A premiere date has yet to be announced for the upcoming film — however, a 2025 release date would coincide with the 50th anniversary of SNL.

ICYMI, SNL 1975 is the true story of what happened behind-the-scenes in the night leading up to the first broadcast of NBC’s Saturday Night Live, which aired on October 11, 1975.

Directed by Jason Reitman and co-written by Gil Kenan, the screenplay is based on a series of interviews conducted by Jason and Gil, with all the living cast members, writers and crew.

Scroll through our gallery for a breakdown of who is playing who in SNL 1975, as well as side-by-side photos.

