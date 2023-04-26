This is not a drill: Jennifer Lawrence is *finally* starring in a comedy movie, folks! Titled No Hard Feelings, the 2023 film follows Jennifer’s character Maddie after she is hired to date a socially awkward 19-year-old named Percy (Andrew Barth Feldman) by his parents to prepare him for college. Meet the newcomer actor starring alongside the Oscar winner here.

Who Is Andrew Barth Feldman?

Andrew, 20, first got his start on the stage. After winning the award for Best Actor at the National High School Musical Theater Awards, he joined the Broadway cast of Dear Evan Hansen as the titular role in 2019. Following his time off from high school in order to star on Broadway, Andrew enrolled into Harvard University in 2021.

You also might recognize the actor from starring in the benefit concert presentation of Ratatouille the Musical, which was inspired by a TikTok meme. He played Alfredo Linguini during the performance which premiered on TodayTix on January 1, 2021.

Andrew made his television debut on the Disney+ show, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, as a recurring guest star for season 2. He played a French exchange student named Antoine.

On top of all of that, the Broadway actor began his own theatre company called Zneefrock Productions, in order to raise money for autism awareness.

Following the news that he would be starring opposite Jennifer in No Hard Feelings, the actor tried to articulate his feelings via Instagram. “I’ve tried about five different captions but I just don’t. really know how to explain this one and my head’s kind of exploding.”

Along with the JLaw comedy, Andrew is also starring in Foul Play in 2023, an improv genre-bending series which includes stars of both stage and screen, including Gaten Matarazzo from Stranger Things.

During a ScreenRant interview for Foul Play in April 2023, the Broadway alum discussed No Hard Feelings and how Foul Play boosted his confidence in his improvisational skills.

“I was improvising a bunch on No Hard Feelings. I think doing Foul Play, really did bring me so much confidence in being able to do that and learning from these legendary improvisers,” he recalled. “So many of my and our improvisations have made it into the [final] cut of the movie [No Hard Feelings] and even in the trailer. Things that our director was throwing at us on the day are in that trailer. So, being able to work on the fly and change things based on what somebody’s throwing at you, that was indispensable.”

