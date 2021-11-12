No one loves Starbucks more than celebrities — and, maybe, girls on the internet!

Over the years, tons of stars have shared their love for the famed coffeehouse, and some even teamed up with Starbucks for their own drink. In November 2021, Taylor Swift joined that list. While she didn’t get her own drink, the songstress did share her favorite coffee order — a Grande Caramel Nonfat Latte — as a way to promote Red (Taylor’s Version). And, yes, fans ordered the drink by asking for “Taylor’s Latte” or “Taylor’s Version.”

Speculation that Taylor was teaming up with Starbucks first started on TikTok when she embraced autumn in a perfectly crafted video. At one point in the now-viral clip, Taylor sipped on a Starbucks drink while reading a past Tumblr post she penned about the season of fall.

“And hats and scarves and kneesocks and wearing tights for the first time in months,” her voice-over recited. “And when the mornings are all chilly and you can see your breath and draw little pictures on foggy windows, and plaid stuff and ankle boots, and not caring when people make fun of pumpkin-flavored stuff ’cause you love it and are happy it’s all the rage.”

As rumors that she and Starbucks were teaming up started popping up on Twitter, the coffee company’s official account trolled fans. “It’s Red Season,” they wrote, which garnered tons of replies from Swifties. Once the collaboration was officially confirmed, Starbucks returned with another tweet that read: “Watch it all begin again … with a Grande Caramel Nonfat Latte (Taylor’s Version).”

Taylor’s not the only musician that Starbucks has collaborated with. In March 2019, they teamed up with Ariana Grande to launch the Cloud Macchiato — an espresso with cold foam and caramel drizzle. It came in both caramel and cinnamon flavors. While calling herself a Starbucks ambassador upon the drink’s launch, Ariana also suggested that fans try the drink with soy milk.

Prior to the launch, Starbucks and Ariana both teased the collab with hints on social media. Starbucks tweeted: “You want it, we got it. You want it, we got it. You like our cloud? Gee thanks, just made it.”

Once the drink was released, the “Thank U, Next” songstress celebrated with a photo shoot in which she sported a Starbucks apron and posed alongside her dog while sipping on an iced version of the coffee drink.

Scroll through our gallery to see which other celebs have shared their love for Starbucks.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.