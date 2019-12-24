Calling all caffeine addicts — YouTube star Emma Chamberlain just announced her very own coffee business! As fans know, the 18-year-old has been teasing a special announcement using the countdown feature on Instagram Stories, and on Sunday, December 22, she dropped Chamberlain Coffee.

The social media star teamed up with Los Angeles based Bixby Roasting Co. to create her own roast and coffee-themed products as announced in a video she uploaded to YouTube, called “MY COFFEE RECIPE.”

“So often my fans will ask me what coffee shop they should go to in their hometowns, since they might not have all the options that I have here in LA,” she said in a press release. “I took these messages to heart and challenged myself to make a product for my fans to receive some of my favorite coffee and coffee products, no matter where they live.”

In the video, Emma broke down all the aspects of her new company and even dished on why she decided to name it after herself.

“The reason I wanted to name it, kind of in a sense after myself is because I feel like coffee has always been a big thing in my family,” she explained. “I just wanted to keep the name simple.”

Prior to her big announcement, some fans scoured the internet and uncovered the Chamberlain Coffee Instagram account. Naturally, they immediately took to Twitter and shared the exciting news about Chamberlain Coffee.

“Emma following in Connor Franta’s footsteps,” one tweet read referring to the YouTube star that dropped his coffee subscription service called Common Culture back in 2016.

As fans know, this came just after the caffeine-loving influencer uploaded a video called “WHICH COFFEE CHAIN IS THE BEST?” on Friday, December 13. In the video, Emma taste tests seven different coffees before ultimately deciding that the chain Philz Coffee is the best.

“I feel like I have great taste in coffee, I know everything about coffee,” she told viewers.

Emma isn’t the only YouTube star about to launch their own coffee brand. Digital media consultant Greg Baroth responded to a tweet about Chamberlain Coffee and added, “There’s a few more coffee companies coming out too,” which sparked major confusion among social media users.

What other internet stars are releasing coffee brands? Well, fans have started to speculate that Vlog Squad members Zane Hijazi and Heath Hussar might be. The pair are known for their popular video series “Coffee Talk” and have previously teased the news of dropping their own coffee company during a recent episode of their podcast “Unfiltered.”

