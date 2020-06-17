Fans online have noticed that Ariana Grande appeared to unfollow Starbucks on Instagram, following the coffee company’s Black Lives Matter controversy.

For those who missed it, Starbucks came under major fire recently for not allowing employees to wear clothes or accessories that support the Black Lives Matter movement, following the tragic death of George Floyd. Social media users spoke out against the company after they supported the movement online, but told workers they could not “wear buttons or pins that advocate a political, religious or personal issue,” according to Buzzfeed News. Starbucks has since reversed their policy and, in a statement on Twitter, announced that they will allow “support for the Black Lives Matter movement with their own t-shirts, pins and name tags.”

A few days after the controversy, it seemed like Ariana — who previously called herself a “Starbucks Ambassador” on Twitter — distanced herself from the company by hitting the unfollow button.

“Ariana Grande has unfollowed Starbucks on Instagram after the coffee chain made headlines for banning its workers from wearing Black Lives Matters-inspired clothing or pins,” a fan account posted to Twitter on Monday, June 15.

Ariana Grande has unfollowed Starbucks on Instagram after the coffee chain made headlines for banning its workers from wearing Black Lives Matters-inspired clothing or pins. pic.twitter.com/r8Z8rxqRYo — ‎. (@POPICON5) June 15, 2020

This discovery by fans came just after the songstress shared photos of her coffee from other stores on Instagram Stories. Ariana has not publicly commented on whether or not she unfollowed Starbucks, but she has joined other stars, like Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Madison Beer, Ross Lynch, Jaz Sinclair, Timothée Chalamet, Lauren Jauregui, Harry Styles, Cole Sprouse, Halsey and more, to march during numerous Black Lives Matter protests. The “Thank U Next” singer even shared her experience during an LA protest online.

“Hours and miles of peaceful protesting yesterday that got little to no coverage. All throughout Beverly Hills and West Hollywood we chanted, people beeped and cheered along,” she wrote on Twitter. “We were passionate, we were loud, we were loving. Cover this too please. #BLACKLIVESMATTER.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.