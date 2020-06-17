Get ready, you guys, because it looks like Ariana Grande has some new music in the works! Yep, the singer just registered a brand new song, and we’ve got all the exciting deets on it!

So the track, which was registered on an online database that artists use to get paid for their tunes, is called “My Hair.” It was cowritten by Victoria Monet, Tayla Parx and Tommy Brown — the same crew that created some of her other iconic hits, including “Thank U, Next.”

Now, the “Rain On Me” songstress has yet to speak out about it, but a lot of fans have speculated that the new song is going to be on her upcoming, untitled sixth studio album.

Back in January, singer and songwriter Njomza shared snaps that showed the former Nickelodeon star in the studio, and the internet quickly went wild.

Looks like Ariana was in the studio again with @tbhits, @socialhousetc, @njomza, and Mr. Franks 🎶 “wut just happened @arianagrande” / “Today was super crazy and the energy was wild” — Njomza & Tommy via Instagram stories pic.twitter.com/uSTGuuUEWZ — Ariana Grande Today (@ArianaToday) January 6, 2020

The 26-year-old also teased some of her new music on February 19, 2020, when she posted a photo of her computer screen, which seemingly showed a bunch of songs she was working on. She also wrote that she was feeling “antsy and inspired.”

we’ll see. it’s only feb but i am antsy and inspired. https://t.co/pZGeYeC45z — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) February 19, 2020

However, while speaking with Zane Lowe on his Apple Music Beats 1 radio show, she admitted that she didn’t want to drop any more music during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I don’t really feel comfortable putting anything out right now,” she said. “It’s a really tricky time for all of that.”

But get this — the Victorious alum also confirmed that she has a new collaboration with Doja Cat in the works!

“I was able to work with her earlier this year on this song that I want to save for whenever it’s time again to drop. We wanted to put music out because music is the thing that makes people feel good. It’s the thing that speaks most to people’s spirits, and we just wanted to lift them,” she dished. “I love [Doja Cat’s] personality. I love what she brings to the table musically. She’s just such a breath of fresh air.”

We cannot wait to hear what she’s got up her sleeves!

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.