Ariana Grande Teases New Songs: 'I Am Antsy And Inspired'

New music from Ariana Grande might be coming very soon and fans are shook! On Wednesday, February 19, while chatting with one of her followers on Twitter, the 26-year-old songstress teased a possible upcoming album.

After releasing two records in 2019 — Thank U Next and K Bye For Now (Swt Live) — and going on a major world tour, fans thought that Ariana would be taking a break from music for a while, but her recent tweets said otherwise.

“It’s only [February], but I am antsy and inspired,” she wrote back to a fan who begged her to take a break.

From the sound of it, Ariana has been itching to share some new music. In response to another fan, the singer said she was “bored.”

“I miss feeding my children I am bored,” she admitted.

A third follower asked if her tweets meant that was “planning something already,” to which Ariana replied, “[Just] sharing how I feel.”

Her social media posts didn’t end there! In a series of since-deleted tweets, Ariana shared a screenshot that seemingly showed all the songs she has been working on in 2020.

“I should not post this but f**k it. These are how many ideas I really really love (like enough to tell you that they exist) in a playlist of things I’ve made since I’ve been home,” she wrote alongside the photo. “I love this s**t, I can’t help it.”

“Wish I could play [you] things as I make them…but….inspired and not resting and nothing has changed. [Just] thought [you] should know,” she wrote in a separate post.

After Ariana replied to all her fans and shared the major music teaser, the singer explained that it’ll be a while before she officially releases anything.

“Ok that’s enough for now. I promise nothing’s happening yet. Just had to get that off my chest. Love [you] way too much,” Ariana said.

