Singer Ariana Grande is reflecting on the making of her album Thank U Next. On Saturday, February 8, the 26-year-old celebrated the one-year anniversary of the hit record’s release and posted a heartfelt letter to fans on Instagram.

Ariana revealed that creating the album not only “saved her life,” but gave her “the courage to be vulnerable and be honest with people.”

“Thank [you] for making me feel heard, safe and incredibly human. It is nice (and so healing) to know that I don’t have to hide behind a weird, polished pop star facade and that I’m able to connect with so many people over my truths and pain,” the popstar captioned a black and white photo of herself. “I know that should have clicked for me sooner but it didn’t and I want to thank [you] for showing me first hand that it is okay. All of it.”

Along with her sweet message, Ariana also revealed that she’s been “writing and creating” some new tunes, but is taking some time before releasing anything new.

“I have been writing and creating a lot lately and it feels nice,” she revealed. “I am in no rush to pop anything out of the oven yet!! But I do look forward to this new chapter and sharing more stories / life with [you].”

Some of the singer’s biggest fans left sweet comments on her Instagram post and sent their own special happy birthday messages to Thank U Next.

“So proud of you & this album. Everything about it is so perfect. Love you so so much,” one commenter wrote. Another added, “The album is still a bop. Best for this season. Absolutely beautiful, cheers for your talent and hard work, and thank you for this post.”

A third fan said, “I listened to this album whenever I have been upset or down. You are a literal life saver Ariana, and you better not stop with these amazing songs.”

