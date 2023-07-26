These two are out here making major headlines. Ariana Grande separated from husband Dalton Gomez after two years of marriage, and immediately sparked romance rumors with her Wicked co-star Ethan Slater.

“Things had been going really well for Ariana and Dalton since they got married,” a source told Us Weekly in July 2023, confirming the separation. “But unfortunately they hit a rough patch a few months ago and haven’t been able to recover.”

Days later, multiple outlets confirmed a budding romance between Ariana and Ethan.

“Ariana and Ethan are dating; however things are fairly new. Ariana and Dalton split in January, and Ethan is separated from his wife,” a separate source confirmed to Us Weekly. “Ariana and Ethan have only recently begun seeing each other but they have a lot of fun together and are enjoying each other’s company.”

While Ariana and Dalton had only been married since May 2021, Ethan and his now-estranged wife, Lilly Jay, had been together since 2012. The Broadway star got married to his high school sweetheart in 2018, and apparently told her about things with Ariana only “a few days before the news broke,” another source told Us Weekly, days after the July 2023 drama started. While there are conflicting reports about the timelines of Ariana and Ethan’s respective splits, a separate insider told Us Weekly that the duo “were sloppy and not hiding it” while filming the Wicked movie.

“Ariana and Ethan weren’t careful,” the source added. “They’d hold hands on set in between takes.”

Neither Ariana nor Ethan has broken their silence thus far. In fact, amid the ongoing drama, the “Positions” songstress was photographed attending Wimbledon in London alongside fellow Wicked co-star Jonathan Bailey and Andrew Garfield. While Ariana is not one to share everything on social media, her last post came in July 2023, from the tennis event.

Previously, the former Nickelodeon star got candid about having romantic relationships in the public eye, especially when it comes to meeting her various boyfriend in professional settings.

“This is how I meet people — I can’t just, like, meet someone at a bar,” Ariana told Billboard in December 2018. “I live fast and full-out, and I make mistakes, and I learn from them and I’m grateful no matter what happens.”

Scroll through our gallery to see Ariana and Ethan’s rumored relationship timeline.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.