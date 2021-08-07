She may still have seven rings, but only one of them matters! Ariana Grande married Dalton Gomez on May 15, 2021, and they’ve been experiencing marital bliss ever since.

While the songstress has kept her current relationship under wraps, the rare romantic photo of Ariana and Dalton together sometimes ends up among a series of Instagram photos. Rumors started swirling that the pair had kicked off their relationship in March 2020, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. At the time, a mystery man kept popping up in her Instagram Stories, and he was eventually revealed to be Dalton.

Ariana confirmed their relationship with a kiss during the music video accompanying her collaboration with Justin Bieber, titled “Stuck With U.” Throughout the visual, which was released in May 2020, the “Thank U Next” musician was singing along to the song with her dogs, while all the various celebrity cameos showed off their friends and significant others. At the end of the video, Ariana showed off Dalton with a short clip.

Later that same month, Dalton made a second surprise appearance in a video promoting Ariana’s music. This time, he held a showerhead over his then-girlfriend while she and Lady Gaga gave a fake weather report. Of course, they were discussing the song “Rain On Me.”

Less than a month later, Ariana posted her first real photo with her then-boyfriend when celebrating her birthday via Instagram. They also cozied up for a romantic photo booth snap while at her birthday party at the time. After months of keeping their budding relationship out of the public eye, Ariana revealed in December 2020 that the couple were engaged.

“Forever [and] then some,” she captioned a picture showing off the ring. Her mom, Joan Grande, confirmed the news via Twitter. “I am so excited to welcome Dalton Gomez into our family!” she wrote. “Ariana, I love you and Dalton so much!!!! Here’s to happily ever after! YAY! xoxoxo.”

In an intimate May 2021 ceremony hosted at Ariana’s California home, the duo officially tied the knot. “The room was so happy and full of love,” a rep for the Nickelodeon alum told Us Weekly. “The couple and both families couldn’t be happier.”

Days later, Ariana uploaded their wedding photos on Instagram alongside a caption that simply stated the day of the ceremony. Even though Ariana has kept things with Dalton pretty private, fans have uncovered some facts about the Florida native’s forever man. Scroll through our gallery for everything you need to know about Dalton.

