Congratulations are in order for Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez! The couple officially got married in May 2021.

“The room was so happy and full of love,” a rep for the songstress confirmed to Us Weekly. “The couple and both families couldn’t be happier.”

The duo’s surprise wedding ceremony comes months after announcing their engagement in December 2020. At the time, Ariana took to Instagram and shared a photo of herself wearing a ring on her left hand. “Forever [and] then some,” she captioned the post. Her mom, Joan Grande, also took to Twitter and confirmed the news. “I am so excited to welcome Dalton Gomez into our family!” she wrote via social media. “Ariana, I love you and Dalton so much!!!! Here’s to happily ever after! YAY! xoxoxo.”

Ariana and Dalton first sparked romance rumors amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The singer and real estate agent confirmed their relationship in May 2020 in the music video for Ariana and Justin Bieber‘s, “Stuck With U.” The Nickelodeon alum danced along for the entire visual before showing off her man’s face and sharing a kiss right before it ended. He also made an appearance in a second video that same month while Ariana promoted her collaboration with Lady Gaga, “Rain On Me.” Although Ariana has mostly kept their relationship under wraps, she has posted a few pictures of their love on social media. Dalton, for his part, lives a pretty private life.

“Hbd to my baby, my best friend, my fav part of all the days,” the “Positions” singer shared via Instagram in August 2020. “I love [you].”

Leading up to their wedding date, a source told Us Weekly that the duo was “so in love.”

“Ariana is beyond excited. She has really enjoyed getting to know and falling in love with Dalton out of the spotlight, something she didn’t get to do in her past relationships,” the insider shared in December 2020, noting that the pair is “committed to spend the rest of their lives together.”

In April 2021, the former Broadway star gave fans another rare update on their relationship. “My heart, my person! Thank [you] so much for being [you],” Ariana captioned a series of snaps at the time, one of which included Dalton giving her a kiss on the cheek.

Scroll through our gallery for everything we know about Ariana and Dalton’s low-key wedding ceremony.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.