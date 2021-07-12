A romantic getaway! Ariana Grande shared photos from what appeared to be her and husband Dalton Gomez‘s honeymoon in Amsterdam.

On Sunday, July 11, fans of the 27-year-old songstress were surprised when she gave a mini life update via Instagram. Not only did Ariana post a few clips from her and Dalton’s trip to the Netherlands, but she also shared an adorable photo of them sitting in a giant pair of wooden clog shoes. According to the social media post, the newlyweds donned face masks for their excursions and even came in contact with an unhappy hissing swan. The “POV” singer captioned her Instagram post with a snail and waffle emoji. While the duo has yet to confirm that this trip is indeed their honeymoon, it’s the first trip they’ve taken as a married couple.

Ariana and Dalton’s trip came nearly two months after they officially tied the knot on May 15. A rep for the former Nickelodeon star confirmed the wedding to Us Weekly at the time, noting that “the room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn’t be happier.” More than 10 days after the ceremony, Ariana shared her first wedding pictures via Instagram on May 26.

The Victorious alum stunned in a simple strapless white dress with a veil that was adorned with a bow on top. She went with her signature ponytail and simple elegant makeup for the day’s events. Aside from her wedding band and engagement ring, Ariana also opted for a pair of pearl earrings.

Prior to their wedding, Ariana announced that she and Dalton were engaged via Instagram in December 2020, just months after they went public. At the time, the “Thank U Next” musician posted a few selfies showing off her left ring finger alongside the caption, “Forever [and] then some.”

After months of speculation that Ariana had someone new in her life, she and Dalton went public in May 2020 during the music video for “Stuck With U” — the collaboration between Ariana and Justin Bieber. While the Florida native sang alone or with her dogs for most of the visual, she revealed Dalton to viewers at the end of the song by sharing a kiss with her man.

While the duo hasn’t spoken publicly about their relationship, Ariana has given her fans a glimpse into their love life with various social media posts. “My heart, my person! Thank [you] so much for being [you],” she shared on Instagram in April alongside a picture of Dalton kissing her cheek. It doesn’t get cuter than that!

Scroll through our gallery for an inside look at Ariana and Dalton’s honeymoon.

