Moving on? Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez have separated after two years of marriage, multiple reports confirmed in July 2023.

“Things had been going really well for Ariana and Dalton since they got married,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “But unfortunately, they hit a rough patch a few months ago and haven’t been able to recover.”

The couple took their relationship public in June 2020 and announced their engagement in December of that year. Ariana and Dalton had officially tied the knot in May 2021, but it appears their relationship had some issues. What went wrong between the pair? Keep reading for details on their breakup and more.

Why Did Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez Separate?

The couple had been “having some issues for months now,” before the breakup, an insider told Us Weekly.

“They were having issues before she left for Wicked filming [in London] that they couldn’t resolve, and the distance did not help,” the source added. “They haven’t been speaking and are separated, and a divorce is likely.”

Are Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez Still Together?

While the couple has not spoken publicly about their reported separation, it appears that there isn’t any bad blood between them.

“They came to the decision together,” a source told Page Six about the split. “They were having problems before January, but they want to remain best friends.”

The insider added, “They’ve been really good friends throughout the entire process, and their friends and families have been trying to protect them,” noting that Dalton traveled to the Wicked set for an apparent attempt to work on their relationship. Ultimately, “it didn’t work out,” the source shared.

How Long Were Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez Together?

Relationship rumors started swirling in early 2020. As the COVID-19 lockdown hit, eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice Dalton making brief appearances on Ariana’s social media, fueling relationship rumors. It wasn’t until they shared a public kiss in June 2020 that their relationship went public.

While they kept things pretty much out of the public eye, Ariana shared the rare photo of herself and Dalton cuddled up over the years. She announced their engagement in December 2020, and the former flames held an intimate ceremony at the “Thank U, Next” singer’s California home months later.

“The room was so happy and full of love,” Ariana’s rep confirmed to Us Weekly in May 2021 of the wedding. “The couple and both families couldn’t be happier.”

