Finding love! Ariana Grande keeps her relationship with Dalton Gomez mainly out of the public eye, but sometimes, the songstress gives a glimpse of their love on social media. After rumors first started in early 2020 swirling that they were more than friends, the “Positions” songstress sealed their relationship with a kiss in an Instagram post in June of that same year.

Since then, they’ve kept their PDA-filled pics to a minimum, but eagle-eyed fans are always quick to find a kissing picture on Instagram.

Ariana and Dalton took their relationship to the next level and got married in May 2021. “The room was so happy and full of love,” a rep for the singer told Us Weekly at the time. “The couple and both families couldn’t be happier.” The outlet also reported that the ceremony was small and only “included less than 20 people.”

While the former Nickelodeon star hasn’t said much about married life, she made a rare quote about being a wife during an October 2021 episode of The Voice. At the time, Ariana caught up with Ed Sheeran, and the musicians briefly shared some life updates. “You’re married now!” the “Lego House” singer said. Ariana replied, “I am! You as well.”

Ariana rarely does interviews, so it’s no surprise that she hasn’t spoken much about Dalton. However, she’s always quick to praise her husband in a social media post.

“Hbd to my baby, my best friend, my fav part of all the days,” Ariana captioned a series of photos on Instagram in August 2020. “I love [you].”

Later that same year, the duo stepped out for a public outing together at UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital.

“Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez sent their elves to spread some holiday cheer to our kids and their families,” the hospital shared on Instagram in December 2020. “Their generosity saw to it that our kid’s holiday wish lists were granted and that the delivery came with surprise pizza and meal deliveries.”

Dalton, for his part, keeps his Instagram private, so it’s unclear what life with Ariana is like from his point of view. At least we have her rare PDA pictures for now! Scroll through our gallery to see them.

