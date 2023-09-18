It’s officially over. Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez have officially filed for divorce after their whirlwind relationship and subsequent marriage.

On Monday, September 18, TMZ reported that the former couple simultaneously filed, with Ariana’s petition citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split. Ariana and Dalton’s date of separation was listed as February 20, 2023.

News of their separation broke in July, with a source telling Us Weekly that things between them had initially “been going really well.” The insider added, “But unfortunately they hit a rough patch a few months ago and haven’t been able to recover.”

A separate source told the publication that Ariana and Dalton “haven’t been speaking and are separated.” At the time, the insider noted that “a divorce is likely.”

Shortly after the news that Ariana and Dalton had split, it was reported that the singer had moved on with Wicked co-star Ethan Slater. Multiple outlets reported that they were seeing each other following their respective separations — Ethan and estranged wife Lilly Jay are also in the midst of a divorce following their 2018 marriage.

“Ariana and Ethan are dating; however things are fairly new,” a source told Us Weekly on July 30. “Ariana and Ethan have only recently begun seeing each other but they have a lot of fun together and are enjoying each other’s company.”

Ariana and Dalton, however, first took their relationship public in June 2020, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The songstress had been sharing subtle social media posts before they made things official with a kiss in the music video for Ariana and Justin Bieber’s song “Stuck With U.” Months later, they announced their engagement in December 2020, officially tying the knot in May 2021.

“The room was so happy and full of love,” Ariana’s rep shared in a statement to Us Weekly at the time. “The couple and both families couldn’t be happier.”

As for the reason for their split, Us Weekly‘s sources reported that they had been “having some issues for months now,” prior to the breakup. “They were having issues before she left for Wicked filming [in London] that they couldn’t resolve, and the distance did not help,” the insider shared in July.

