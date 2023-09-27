Regardless if you think Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are “End Game,” their “rumored” relationship has undeniably become the internet’s newest obsession. On top of that, the NFL player has been pretty forthcoming when it comes to talking about the Grammy-winning songstress! Keep reading for everything Travis has said about Taylor (so far).

In case you live under a rock, we’ll give you the rundown. It all began with a friendship bracelet and a dream — no, seriously. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end got this whole entire thing started after revealing he attempted to give the pop star princess his phone number at one of her Eras Tour shows in July 2023.

“I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” Travis said during an episode of his “New Heights” podcast, which he cohosts with fellow NFL star brother, Jason Kelce. “So I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets.”

ICYMI, fans at Taylor’s concerts often trade friendships bracelets with sayings on them, which is what Travis was referring to.

“I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it,” he added. When Jason asked to clarify whether he meant his jersey number, 87, or his phone number, Travis responded, “You know which one.”

Travis eventually addressed the romance rumors during a podcast episode on “The Pat McAfee Show” in September 2023.

“I told her, ‘You know, I’ve seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead [Stadium], you might have to come see me rock the stage in Arrowhead and see which one’s a little more lit,’” Travis said, hinting that he invited her to a NFL game. “So, we’ll see what happens in the near future.”

Fast forward to September 24, and Taylor definitely took Travis’ invite seriously, as she appeared at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, to watch the Chiefs take on the Chicago Bears. Clips of Taylor cheering from Travis’ box alongside his mom, Donna Kelce, immediately went viral.

Scroll through our gallery to uncover all of the times Travis has opened up about Taylor and his relationship with the most famous woman in the world.

