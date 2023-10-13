Just call her a big sports girl! Taylor Swift has been present at various Kansas City Chiefs football games since kicking of her budding romance with Travis Kelce.

The NFL star first expressed that he was romantically interested in the singer after attending her Eras Tour concert in July 2023.

“I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” he said on the “New Heights” podcast at the time. “So I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets.”

Travis added, “I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it,” hinting at his phone number.

From that point on, rumors started swirling with multiple outlets reporting that they had been dating. Travis, for his part, addressed the rumors head-on while appearing on the “The Pat McAfee Show” in September 2023, revealing that he had invited Taylor to a game.

“I told her, ‘You know, I’ve seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead [Stadium], you might have to come see me rock the stage in Arrowhead and see which one’s a little more lit,’” he said. “So, we’ll see what happens in the near future.”

That same month, the singer watched from Travis’ box at the stadium as the Chiefs beat the Chicago Bears 41 to 10.

“I’m enjoying life and I sure as hell enjoyed this weekend. Shout out to Taylor for pulling up. That was pretty ballsy,” Travis said on a September 2023 episode of his “New Heights” podcast. “I just thought it was awesome how everybody in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her — the friends and family. She looked amazing and everybody was talking about her in great light.”

Since then, Taylor has proven her loyalty to the football star and appeared at other games. Of course, she was wearing Chiefs gear (or the teams colors) at all of them and they have been undefeated in her presence.

