As Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s “rumored” relationship blossoms, the Grammy-winning pop star and NFL player have combined their inner circles, and Swifties and football fans alike are loving it. Since Taylor made her NFL debut at the Kansas City Chiefs game on September 24, 2023, it appears she’s made friends with some of the NFL wives, including Brittany Mahomes!

Keep reading to meet Brittany, Taylor’s new NFL bestie.

Who Is Brittany Mahomes?

Brittany is best known for being the wife of Patrick Mahomes, the quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs (and also best friend to Travis). However, she also has a history in sports!

She played collegiate soccer after graduating from high school in Whitehouse, Texas, where she grew up, and played at the University of Texas-Tyler for the Texas-Tyler Patriots women’s soccer team. She graduated from Texas-Tyler with a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology.

She retired from soccer in 2017 after playing with Icelandic club UMF Afturelding for one year. She returned to Kansas City to become a personal trainer, and sold exercise programs on Brittany Lynne Fitness, an online service.

Not only that, Brittany is the owner of a soccer club titled Kansas City Currents as of 2020, and helped to create the first sports stadium for a women’s soccer team in history, located on the Berkley Riverfront Park of Kansas City, Missouri, and participated in its October 2022 groundbreaking ceremony. She also also helped fund the Currents’ training facility, which opened in June 2022.

When Did Brittany and Patrick Mahomes Get Married?

Patrick and Brittany are high school sweethearts, and finally tied the knot in March 2022 in an intimate ceremony in Hawaii, where Travis served as a groomsman. The couple has two children together, a daughter named Sterling Skye and a son named Patrick ‘Bronze’ Lavon.

During a joint interview with “CBS Mornings” in July 2023, Brittany revealed she was “not prepared” for the stardom that comes with being an NFL wife.

“And at such a young age. We were in love and I loved him with all of my heart,” she recalled. “But, you know, I didn’t expect it to skyrocket this soon, and us kind of just being thrown into the fire like this.”

She spoke about how that “fire” included a lot of hate from football fans, that appeared to begin after one incident.

“When I started posting on Instagram me screaming and getting rowdy in the suite,” Brittany told CBS, playing a now-viral video of her showering fans with champagne. “I think the first time I did that it got blown up — and it’s like, ‘She’s crazy, this is too much.'”

“I ultimately learned that you don’t have to share everything that you do in your life,” she added.

The fitness entrepreneur received backlash for the now-viral champagne incident, and later tweeted: “I just wish I could do what I want without getting attacked every week.”

That being said, Patrick has been nothing but supportive of his wife and revealed what she means to him during the same interview.

He said of his wife, “I truly mean this when I say, I think if I didn’t have Brittany, I wouldn’t be in the position I am now.”

