As the world's biggest pop star across decades, Taylor Swift has walked the Met Gala red carpet multiples times. The Grammy-winning songstress first made her debut on fashion's biggest night in 2008, looking as "Bejeweled" as ever — and her looks only got better from there.

Taylor made her debut on the red carpet over 15 years ago at the age of 19, when the theme of the evening was “Superheroes: Fashion and Fantasy.” At the time, the singer wore her blonde signature curls, a gold beaded dress designed by Badgley Mischka and paired the look with diamond earrings and a silky clutch.

However, one of our favorite looks was her dress from 2014, when she wore a pastel pink Oscar de la Renta gown, completed with a scoop neckline, giant bow and long flowing train — perfectly on theme for the night’s evening, “Charles James: Beyond Fashion.”

For several years, Taylor has been MIA from the star-studded event — as the last time she attended was in 2016, when she dyed her hair bleach blonde and wore a futuristic silver dress, fit for the theme, “Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology.”

“Futuristic Gladiator Robot,” Taylor told Vogue of her look in 2016 on the red carpet. “That’s what I want.”

The Midnights singer doesn’t often speak about her style, but she did tell Glamour Magazine in November 2014 that she tries to “steer clear” of obvious trends.

“I think that as much as you should be creative and experiment, there are certain things I know are fads, and so I try to steer clear of most of the obvious ones,” she told the outlet at the time. “I play the tape of my life forward and don’t wear the things that my kids or grandkids will make fun of me for wearing, [like] ‘Wow, cool, Mom, cool cowboy boots that you were wearing constantly in 2006!'”

“For me, it’s important to be comfortable in what I’m wearing. Being comfortable means that no one’s going to be able to pull a fast one and take a picture of me that they’ll deem to be embarrassing,” she contined. “I don’t want to wear something so short that I’m scared there will be a wardrobe malfunction.”

Scroll through our gallery to see photos of every single one of her Met Gala looks over the years.

