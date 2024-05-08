The feud isn’t over yet! A new Discovery+ docuseries is set to explore Taylor Swift and Scooter Braun‘s infamous 2019 legal battle revolving music rights — however, Swifties aren’t particularly happy, especially since part of the series is showing the producer’s side of things.

ICYMI, the streaming service announced that a new doc series unpacking the infamous “Bad Blood” will be hitting viewer’s screens sometime in June 2024.

The series is expected to dive deep into the music industry, including the complexities of music ownership, gender dynamics and the power of fan influence. Legal experts, journalists and sources close to Taylor and Scooter will be representing both sides of the argument for the new series.

For Taylor’s side of the feud, supporters are arguing that “the sale was conducted without consulting her and that she has since been blocked from buying back her masters.”

As for the counter, Scooter claims that Taylor “refused to negotiate and instead incited a public feud by pitting her fan base against him.”

“Taylor Swift’s dispute with Scooter Braun over the ownership of her music exploded into the mainstream, taking contract law from board room to social media and into public interest,” Charlotte Reid, vp of commissioning, networks & streaming at WBD U.K. & Ireland, said in a statement. “It’s a high-profile, high-interest story that opened debate on fandom and dominated headlines, one which will resonate with our viewers.”

In case you need a refresher, Taylor and Scooter didn’t leave off on the best of terms after the manager acquired the rights to her catalog in 2019.

His company, Ithaca Holdings, acquired Big Machine Label Group for an estimated $330 million — which included the rights to Taylor’s catalogue: Taylor Swift, Fearless, Speak Now, Red, 1989 and Reputation.

In 2019, Taylor took to Tumblr to reveal that she “pleaded for a chance to own [her] work” for years, but was instead offered a contract to “earn” the rights, “one [album] for every new one I turned in.”

Taylor further claimed that she learned about Scooter acquiring her masters once the deal was done. “All I could think about was the incessant, manipulative bullying I’ve received at his hands for years.”

Since her claims, Scott Borchetta, the Big Machine label founder, has disputed her comments in an open letter saying that he warned Taylor the night before the deal went public, per Billboard.

As a way to take back her music, Taylor has since rerecorded her old tracks and dubbed them as “Taylor’s Version.”

Following the news of the doc series, fans took to social media to express their disappointment.

“[W]e don’t need to hear scooter braun’s side. just another opportunity to try and paint Taylor as a crazy liar,” one X user wrote.

