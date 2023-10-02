She’s there! Taylor Swift attended the Kansas City Chiefs football game alongside some famous friends, including Blake Lively, on Sunday, October 1.

Taylor and Blake were photographed at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, as the Chiefs took on the New York Jets. Blake’s husband, Ryan Reynolds, was also in attendance.

The “Cruel Summer” songstress’ appearance at the NFL game came amid her ongoing romance with Chiefs tight end, Travis Kelce.

After Travis attended Taylor’s Eras Tour concert in July, the NFL star went on his “New Heights” podcast and hinted that he attempted to give the singer his phone number after the show.

“I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” he said at the time. “So I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets. I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it.”

Romance rumors quickly started to swirl as fans shipped this surprising duo. Then, late last month, Travis revealed that he had officially invited Taylor to one of his games.

“I told her, ‘You know, I’ve seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead [Stadium], you might have to come see me rock the stage in Arrowhead and see which one’s a little more lit,’” he shared on the “The Pat McAfee Show” in September. “So, we’ll see what happens in the near future.”

Days later, Taylor made a surprise appearance at the Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears on September 24. (The Chiefs beat the Bears 41 to 10.) Taylor was photographed alongside Travis’ mom, Donna Kelce, during the game as she cheered for the Chiefs.

“I’m enjoying life and I sure as hell enjoyed this weekend. Shout out to Taylor for pulling up. That was pretty ballsy,” Travis said on the “New Heights” podcast the following week. “I just thought it was awesome how everybody in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her — the friends and family. She looked amazing and everybody was talking about her in great light.”

Click through our gallery to see photos of Taylor at the Chiefs game against the Jets.

