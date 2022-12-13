Famous friendships are the best friendships! Taylor Swift has showcased her close bond with Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and their family over the years — and Swifties can’t get enough. Wondering how they all met and where they stand now? What about Taylor’s connection to Blake and Ryan’s kids? Keep reading for more details about this iconic friendship.

How Long Have Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Been Friends With Taylor Swift?

They kicked off their longtime bond in September 2015. After fans speculated that the Gossip Girl star had thrown shade at the “You Belong With Me” songstress, she set the record straight.

“Umm whoever thought I was throwin shade clearly doesn’t know I have a ‘Taylor Swift Please Be My Wife Voo Doo Doll’ #obsessed,” Blake shared via Instagram at the time. “Love my Canadian family almost as much as I love Taylor Lively. I mean Swift. Ok, FIIINE we can hyphenate our last names. Xo Blake Swift-Lively 4eva.”

The following year, the actress appeared alongside her husband at Taylor’s legendary 4th of July party. The “Christmas Tree Farm” singer shared photos of the couple having fun at the holiday bash.

Taylor Swift Used the Name of Blake and Ryan’s Kids in Her Songs

Years later, Taylor proved that their friendship was still going strong when she included the names of Blake and Ryan’s three daughters — James, Inez and Betty — in songs released on her Folklore album in July 2020. The songs “Betty,” “Cardigan” and “August” reference their names.

“I’ve always loved that in music you can kinda slip into different identities and you can sing from other people’s perspectives. So that’s what I did on this one,” Taylor said to “Country Radio” at the time of the names. “I named all the characters in this story after my friends’ kids … and I hope you like it!”

Ryan, for his part, confirmed that they were the names of his and Blake’s children.

“The names are the names of our kids, but you know, we trust her implicitly,” the Deadpool actor told SiriusXM in August 2021. “She’s very sensitive to any of that stuff, and obviously the song has nothing to do with our kids other than our kids’ names.”

Scroll through our gallery for a timeline of Taylor, Blake and Ryan’s friendship.

