Taylor Swift just released six new vault songs along with Speak Now (Taylor's Version) on July 7, 2023, one of them being "When Emma Falls In Love." Since the music drop, fans are convinced the track is about Taylor's BFF, Emma Stone.

Is Taylor Swift’s ‘When Emma Falls In Love’ About Emma Stone?

ICYMI, Taylor has been rereleasing her old albums and adding in “from the vault” songs, which are tracks that she already had written but never released.

In “When Emma Falls In Love,” Taylor sings about a dear friend who is incredibly cautious when they fall in love. As Taylor and Emma Stone were friendship goals throughout the 2010s — which is when the original Speak Now album was written — it would make sense that the songwriter would write a track inspired by her BFF.

“When Emma falls in love, she calls up her mom, jokes about the ways that this one could go wrong,” she sings. “She waits and takes her time, ’cause little miss sunshine always thinks it’s gonna rain.”

This seems like a hint that it’s Emma Stone, since she’s known to be incredibly close to her mother, often taking her as her date on red carpet events.

While it’s hard to say for sure that the track is written about the Oscar-winning actress without Taylor admitting it verbatim, it does seem very likely that it is.

Are Taylor Swift and Emma Stone Still Friends?

The two famous friends first met in 2008, with Emma later revealing that the two bonded over email (yes, EMAIL) before officially meeting.

Following that, the BFFs were spotted on vacations together, going out to eat and often praised one another during interviews, with Taylor revealing that Emma and another bestie, Selena Gomez, were like “sisters” to her in 2011.

However, things have been quiet between them in the past few years — until Emma spoke about Taylor during an interview with Vanity Fair in June 2023. “The concert was pretty amazing,” said the actress, who was spotted singing and dancing to “You Belong with Me” at the tour’s March opening night in Arizona.

“I was lucky ’cause we’ve been friends for a really long time. I’ve known her since we were 17 and 18, so she hooked me up, which was very nice ’cause I know those tickets are impossible to get,” she continued. “She’s a wonderful friend. She blows my mind. I mean, the amount of sheer stamina to do three and a half hours and perform 44 songs and to maintain the extreme energy of the audience — I’ve never seen anything like it.”

