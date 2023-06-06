Remember when Taylor Swift and Emma Stone were friendship goals throughout the 2010s? After going silent for a few years, fans have been dying to know what happened between the twosome and if they’re still close — which Emma just cleared up in a rare comment made about Taylor. Keep reading for everything we know.

Are Taylor Swift and Emma Stone Still Friends?

Emma spoke about Taylor (for the first time in years!) during an interview with Vanity Fair in June 2023. “The concert was pretty amazing,” said the actress, who was spotted singing and dancing to “You Belong with Me” at the tour’s March opening night in Arizona.

“I was lucky ‘cause we’ve been friends for a really long time. I’ve known her since we were 17 and 18, so she hooked me up, which was very nice ‘cause I know those tickets are impossible to get,” she continued. “She’s a wonderful friend. She blows my mind. I mean, the amount of sheer stamina to do three and a half hours and perform 44 songs and to maintain the extreme energy of the audience — I’ve never seen anything like it.”

Additionally, the actress told W Magazine that seeing Taylor on the Eras Tour in her hometown of Arizona felt like a “full circle moment.”

“I’ve known her since we were 17 and 18 years old, and it’s been amazing to see all of the ‘eras,’ from the beginning to now,” she told the outlet. “And the concert was also choreographed by [Samantha Jo] Mandy Moore, who was the choreographer for La La Land.”

So, can we expect any collabs between the two besties in the future?

“Oh, god, hell no,” the Oscar-winning actress told VF. “I can’t sing for a massive stadium. Let’s not even go down that road. She has insane talent — I could never do what she does.”

When Did Taylor Swift and Emma Stone Meet?

The two famous friends first met in 2008, with Emma later revealing that the two bonded over email (yes, EMAIL) before officially meeting.

Following that, the BFFs were spotted on vacations together, going out to eat and often praised one another during interviews, with Taylor revealing that Emma and another bestie, Selena Gomez, were like “sisters” to her in 2011.

“My friends are amazing and I’m so thankful to have them, [but] the ones that are like sisters to me are Selena Gomez and Emma Stone,” she told PopSugar at the time. “They can predict my thoughts; I’ve known them for so long it’s really cool to have friends that are that close.”

