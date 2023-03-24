Daisy Jones & The Six has become one of Amazon Prime’s biggest shows, and it all began from a book written by author Taylor Jenkins Reid! The story follows a made-up 1970s rock ‘n’ band inspired by Fleetwood Mac and has since become a sensation with viewers. So, Taylor, *insert Sam Claflin‘s voice here* please, we’re down on our knees, we need a season twoooo.

Keep reading for everything the author and the showrunners have said on season 2 of Daisy Jones & The Six.

Is There Going to Be a Season 2 of ‘Daisy Jones’?

While nothing has been confirmed by Amazon Prime for season 2, the author and coshowrunners have started to talk about some of the ideas they have if given a second season. As the first season of the show follows all of the events of the book published in 2019, it’s ultimately up to Taylor on how to go about another storyline for season 2.

‘Daisy Jones & The Six’ Author Quotes on Season 2

“I think we’re in a really fortunate position where we have a story that is final, and has an ending that feels really good,” Taylor Jenkins Reid told Variety following the season finale of the show on March 24, 2023. “I would only open that back up if it felt like there was a story here that we have to tell.”

She teased, “Have I been thinking about what that is? I certainly have.”

Coshowrunners Scott Neustadter and Will Graham also spoke with Variety on the possibility of a season 2, which they ultimately agreed depends on the author.

“I think that would be amazing,” Scott said. “If people are interested in this story and these people, maybe we’ll get an opportunity to do that. Leave the door open. Why not? If people enjoy what you’re doing and want more of it, that’s not a bad problem.”

“We had the most amazing time making the show,” Graham began. “For me, that question goes back to Taylor [Jenkins Reid] and if she has another chapter for these characters in her head. If we got an opportunity to do it, I think, no question, everyone involved in the show would show up with bells on.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.