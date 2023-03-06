The cast of Daisy Jones & The Six is stealing hearts left and right! The Amazon Prime series based on the 2019 novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid of the same name, the show follows a legendary rock ‘n’ roll band from the 1970s, specifically focusing on the relationship between the band’s front woman and front man, Daisy Jones (Riley Keough) and Billy Dunne (Sam Claflin). However, following the show’s premiere on March 3, 2023, fans immediately were quick to look up who played the younger version of Billy in the very first episode!

Keep reading for everything we know about Dan Roe, the young star who plays young Billy, and is also a musician himself!

Who Is Dan Roe?

Dan, 26, is an actor and musician. According to his IMDb page, the young star grew up in Havertown, Pennsylvania, “where he cultivated a strong passion for the performing arts after acting in a local production of Peter Pan from the Upper Darby Summer Stage.”

He went on to play music in local bands throughout his high school years, including the guitar for The Kimmel Center Youth Jazz Ensemble at age 14.

In 2018, he moved to Los Angeles to pursue acting and music professionally. Outside of his role in Daisy Jones & The Six, he will also be featured in season 19 of Grey’s Anatomy. On top of that, Dan is the lead guitarist in the West L.A. rock band called Moon Cougar.

Following the show’s premiere, Moon Cougar’s Instagram account (@mooncougar), posted a photo of Dan playing Billy in Daisy Jones. “Tuning in to @daisyjonesandthesix on @amazonprime?? You might see a familiar face,” the band wrote as the caption.

Dan has received so much praise since his acting debut on the Amazon Prime series, specifically for how similar he looks to his older counterpart, Sam Claflin.

“Whoever cast young Billy Dunne deserves a raise cause that’s Sam Claflin’s smile and facial structure,” one fan wrote on Twitter. Another tweeted: “Young Billy Dunne I am looking very respectfully.”

Other viewers were quick to notice Dan looked similar to another male lead in an Amazon Prime series: Conrad Fisher (played by Christopher Briney) from The Summer I Turned Pretty. “Amazon Prime has the perfect adult Conrad in their machine and I don’t think they know it yet,” tweeted one fan, alongside photos of the two characters.

