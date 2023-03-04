She’s an up and coming star making a name for herself! Amanda Fix is set to star as the teenage version of Daisy Jones in Prime Video’s Daisy Jones & The Six.

“I grew up in a really creative household, but none of my family is in the industry at all,” the actress shared, in part, while talking with Collider in September 2022 about the early days of her career. “I just remember being super young and watching films that I probably shouldn’t have been watching that young and just being like, ‘I want to do this. I want to play.’ And I feel like it was that innocent then, and as I got older, I just knew that I wanted to tell stories that I felt needed to be told, but also experiences that I knew in my own life I could never experience.”

With a few roles under her belt, there’s nowhere for Amanda to go but up! Keep reading for everything to know about the budding star.

Who Is Amanda Fix?

The actress is starring as teenage Daisy in Daisy Jones & The Six. However, this isn’t her only role to date. Amanda played Maya in the series High School and starred in the movie North of Normal.

“My love and gratitude is beyond words. Thank you to our immensely talented crew who worked so hard to create this beautiful show,” she shared on Instagram in October 2022, shouting out the High School cast. “I’m so proud to have worked alongside you and so grateful to know you.”

Is Amanda Fix Starring in ‘Orphan Black: Echoes’?

Yes! She’s set to star in the Orphan Black spinoff series alongside Krysten Ritter.

“It follows a group of women — two of them played by Ritter and Fix — as they weave their way into each other’s lives and embark on a thrilling journey, unravelling the mystery of their identity and uncovering a wrenching story of love and betrayal,” the official logline reads, per a Deadline announcement from August 2022.

Amanda’s character is named Jules and she’s “a salty teen trying to find herself,” according to Deadline. “The newly adopted daughter of wealthy parents, Jules is tough as nails, a little reckless but brutally smart.”

There is sure to be more to come from Amanda as she continues to nab some major roles.

