Throwing it back and binge-watching some classics! The early 2000s were full of some iconic teen dramas — some of which have since been rebooted.

Gilmore Girls, for one, aired from 2000 to 2007. In November 2016, the original cast reprised their roles for a four-part Netflix revival titled Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, which gave fans a major update on Rory (Alexis Bledel) and Lorelai’s (Lauren Graham) lives after the show ended.

“We started getting asked about doing a movie, and then the world changed, and streaming happened and Netflix happened,” Lauren told shared during a Netflix FYSee panel in May 2017 about bringing the show back. “It just felt like this perfect place to have this show that always wanted to be longer than a TV episode.”

She added, “The fact that we were all together, we all stayed friends, our relationships had changed and matured just like in the story … it felt like an incredible gift, and I was just full of joy, and that didn’t go away.”

When it comes to continuing the story, the Pacifier alum would definitely play Lorelai again if the opportunity came about.

“I will never have a happier day at work as I had over the years on this show or is something that is a fit. … It’s a person that I love and in a world that I believe in, with language that I’m thrilled by,” Lauren continued during the same panel. “Would I do it on Netflix again? Sure, but there are people that have better objectivity than I with saying what is best for the show. You could never please everybody. … We would just want to make sure it could be pleasing.”

Other than the reboot culture we’re all a part of, another way to bring back the nostalgia of old drama is through podcasts. Former Friday Night Lights stars Scott Porter (Jason Street) and Zach Gilford (Matt Saracen) officially launched their “It’s Not Only Football: Friday Night Lights and Beyond” show in November 2022. The actors cohost the podcast with celebrity super-fan Mae Whitman.

“When you do speak to people about this show and what the impact of it was on their lives, it’s like it’s some deep, core, emotional, special thing,” Mae told Entertainment Tonight in November 2022 about the podcast. “And I think that’s, again, what’s so interesting about it, is the reach is so different for everybody and it’s sort of pervaded not just the industry, but the world with this sort of sensibility of love and trust and themes that are so special.”

Scroll through our gallery to uncover the most iconic 2000s teen dramas and where to watch.

