They’ve come a long way! Dawson’s Creek premiered via the now-defunct WB network in 1998. It aired for six seasons until coming to an end in 2003. Over the years, the show became a fan-favorite among multiple generations thanks to streaming services.

Starring James Van Der Beek (Dawson), Katie Holmes (Joey), Michelle Willams (Jen) and Joshua Jackson (Pacey), the series followed the best friends as they dealt with relationship issues during their high school and college years. The show was named for its main character, Dawson Leery.

“I loved that we were able to get in there in those formative years for people. That’s why people, I think, are so connected to it,” Michelle, for one, told Entertainment Weekly when the cast reunited in March 2018 to celebrate the show’s 20th anniversary. “When something affects you while you were growing up, it kind of stays in there forever. When you’re so permeable and open and trying to figure out who you are and what’s going on, whatever reaches you in those moments really becomes part of you.”

During the same interview, Katie explained that, over the years, the stars have all run into each other in Hollywood but “not everybody all together.” The Batman Begins actress added, “And never for long enough.”

While the show has had a resurgence because of its ability to be streamed (thanks to Hulu, Netflix and now HBO Max), there’s no reboot in sight.

“We keep talking about it, but no. As of now there’s nothing in the pipeline,” creator Kevin Williamson said during the Television Critics Association press tour in August 2019, per Entertainment Weekly. He went on to explain that they, “kind of ended it,” referring to the show.

“Jen died. What are we going to do?” Kevin added. “We talked about it, but until we can find a real reason to do it — but no. As of now, no. It’s funny you bring that up because I was just talking about it last night.”

Despite the lack of reboot in the works, the cast can’t stop talking about their experience on set — even all these years later. Although, Joshua does agree that there’s no need for a reboot.

“If you put our mid-40s selves together on a couch now, with our creaking backs, it might shock people,” he joked to The Guardian in September 2021. “Nobody needs to hear Pacey grunting when he gets out of a chair.”

