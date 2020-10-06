It’s been 20 years since Gilmore Girls first premiered on October 5, 2000, and fans are still obsessed with Rory and Lorelai Gilmore.

To celebrate the show’s 20-year anniversary, Lauren Graham — who played Lorelai from 2000 to 2007 and again in 2016 for the four-part Netflix series Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life — took to social media on Monday, October 5, to thank fans for their continued support over the years.

“Your kindness and devotion to this show have brought me so much joy over the years. I’m so grateful, to say the least, and I love you all,” the actress wrote on Twitter.

Fans of the show were transported to Stars Hollow, Connecticut for seven seasons as they watched the mother-daughter relationship between Lorelai and Rory — played by Lauren and Alexis Bledel, respectively — unfold on screen. Along the way, viewers were introduced to the Gilmore girls’ friends and were glued to the edge of their seats as their romantic relationships came to life. Aside from Lauren and Alexis, the show also starred Scott Patterson, Keiko Agena, Jared Padalecki, Liza Weil, Matt Czuchry and Milo Ventimiglia, who all went on to have some pretty major acting careers after the iconic series came to an end.

In honor of the show’s 20th anniversary, J-14 decided to take a walk down memory lane and bring the magic of Gilmore Girls back to life! Scroll through our gallery for a complete breakdown of what the Gilmore Girls cast is up to now.

