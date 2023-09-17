Alexis Bledel will always be Rory Gilmore to us! The actress made her breakthrough role in Gilmore Girls as the smart, ambitious, albeit a little boy-crazed, Yale student. So, what has the actress been up to since the show ended in 2007? Keep reading to find out!

What Has Alexis Bledel Been Up to Since ‘Gilmore Girls’?

Following her role in Gilmore Girls, Alexis went on to star in movies like The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2, Tuck Everlasting, Post Grad, Jenny’s Wedding and Remember Sunday. She currently plays Ofglen in the Hulu hit series, The Handmaid’s Tale.

As for her personal life, Alexis married Mad Men actor Vincent Kartheiser in 2014, and they share one child together. However, the pair divorced in 2022.

Did Alexis Bledel Return for the ‘Gilmore Girls’ Reboot?

She sure did! Alexis reprised her iconic role for the reboot of Gilmore Girls, which premiered in 2016.

During a 2016 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actress spoke about how the revival came to be, and how the creator of Gilmore Girls (Amy Sherman-Palladino) got her on board.

“[Amy] kind of talked about a few different ideas and we thought maybe, you know, around the time of the Austin Television Festival reunion, it might be interesting to see if there was any interest out there at that time, just to see if there was an appetite for it,” she began.

“When [Amy] went through all the major points of what she wanted to do — which she said just kind of spilled out of her, and she really felt that [was] a real indication that this was the right time and the right thing and the right way to tell the story — I liked it,” Alexis continued. “I just thought it was great and I was excited to get started.”

ICYMI, the original show went on from 2000 to 2007 and also starred actors Melissa McCarthy, Scott Patterson, Keiko Agena, Jared Padalecki, Liza Weil, Matt Czuchry and Milo Ventimiglia, who all went on to have some pretty major acting careers after the iconic series came to an end.

