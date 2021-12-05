And that’s the Peter Panda Dance! Vin Diesel took the world by storm as Lieutenant Shane Wolfe when The Pacifier premiered in 2005. He may have already had one Fast & Furious movie under his belt, but once the Disney movie hit theaters, the actor was a fan-favorite among kids everywhere.

Aside from introducing the action-movie star to a younger generation, The Pacifier actually kicked off the careers of some pretty major stars. Brittany Snow, Max Thieriot and Morgan York played the elder three Plummer children in the movie, which followed the Plummer kids’ lives after their dad’s sudden death following his work on a top-secret government project. Once their mom, played by Faith Ford, goes on a trip to retrieve her late husband’s work, Lieutenant Shane Wolfe — a Navy SEAL — takes over the household. With the help of their school’s principal, played by Lauren Graham, he ensures that the kids get to school on time, get the starring role in a musical and sells cookies for their Firefly Girl Scouts troop.

Nearly 10 years after the movie premiere, Brittany looked back at her “first movie” role in the family-friendly film during an interview with ELLE.

“I remember being with Vin Diesel on set and he was so funny and lighthearted that it was hard to comprehend that he was the action guy,” the Pitch Perfect star recalled. “He was very welcoming to us. He let us hang around him all the time and play games. I was, like, 17, and he would take us out on the town. I don’t know why he wanted to do that, but he was really sweet.”

Max, who went on to become a teen heartthrob in Nancy Drew and Kit Kittredge: An American Girl, remembered his time on the film’s set with a social media tribute on The Pacifier‘s 14-year premiere anniversary. “So apparently 14 years ago today the Pacifier came out in theaters!?” the Bates Motel alum captioned his March 2019 Instagram post, tagging his former costars. Ironically enough, he’s since followed in Vin’s acting footsteps. While Max has yet to appear in a Fast & Furious movie, he has starred as Navy SEAL Clay Spenser in the series SEAL Team since its 2017 premiere.

When The Pacifier premiered, Morgan, for her part, was already known as Kim Baker from 2003’s Cheaper by the Dozen. She’s since retired from acting and in a 2012 blog post revealed that she’s since realized that “writing was my true calling.”

Scroll through our gallery to see what the rest of The Pacifier cast is up to now.

