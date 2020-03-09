Happy birthday, Brittany Snow! The actress turned 34 years old on Monday, March 9, which means she was only 26 when Pitch Perfect first premiered in 2012. Yep, it may be hard to believe, but it’s officially been eight years since the Barden Bellas were first introduced to fans on the big screen.

For those who forgot, the musical movie followed a college freshman named Beca who’s invited to join the all-girls acapella group after it was discovered that she’s a talented singer. With her help, the Bellas eventually changed their traditional music sound and went on to compete in the National Championship for college acapella groups. Aside from Brittany, the fan-favorite flick also starred Anna Kendrick, Anna Camp, Ester Dean, Rebel Wilson, Hana Mae Lee, Skylar Astin, Adam DeVine and Ben Platt.

What has the cast been up to since the film first hit theaters? Well, a lot of them went on to have major Hollywood careers in both acting and singing. Most of the stars even went on to appear in the movie’s two sequels Pitch Perfect 2 and Pitch Perfect 3. If you’re wondering exactly what they’re all up to now, no worries, because J-14 has you covered! Scroll through our gallery to uncover what the cast of Pitch Perfect is up to now.

