The Disney Channel Original Movie Starstruck — which premiered in 2010 — is still a fan favorite all these years later, owing its success to its fun plot, its stacked cast and its unbelievable soundtrack.

This may come as a surprise, but Sterling Knight is actually only 32 years old. He was only 22 when he starred in Starstruck, which means it’s been more than a decade since the epic Disney Channel Original Movie premiered in February 2010. Wow, it’s seriously shocking how fast time has flown by.

In case you forgot, the hilarious movie, which also starred Danielle Campbell and Chelsea Kane, first graced television screens on Valentine’s Day in 2010. It was all about a young girl named Jessica who met one of the biggest celebrities in the world during a trip to visit her grandmother.

But when the pop star — Christopher — and Jessica hit it off and start to fall for each other, things get a little complicated. You see, Christopher is forced to keep their relationship private in an attempt to get a movie role, so with the paparazzi constantly on their tail, the couple struggle to make things work.

The movie was a hit at the time, as it generated a whopping 6 million viewers, becoming the most-watched February original movie premiere for the channel. On top of that, the soundtrack also had a lot of success.

Released by Walt Disney Records, the Starstruck album rose to number 23 on the U.S. Billboard 200, moving all the way up from its previous 98th position in just a week’s time.

Ugh, just thinking about it is seriously bringing back all the feels! That’s why J-14 decided it was time to see what the cast is up to now, and since the movie premiered nine years ago, the stars have actually gone on to act in a ton of different roles. Not to mention — one of the actresses even dated a member of One Direction! They’ve definitely come a long way, and you’re not going to believe how much the cast has changed over the years.

