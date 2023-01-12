He’s back! Adam Devine is set to reprise his role of Bumper, once again, for the second season of Bumper in Berlin. The Pitch Perfect spinoff series premiered via Peacock in November 2022, and months later it was officially renewed for a season 2.

“We are thrilled that audiences continue to enjoy the Pitch Perfect universe with Bumper in Berlin on Peacock,” the show’s executive producers, Elizabeth Banks and Max Handelman, shared in a statement amid the January 2023 renewal announcement. “We look forward to even more hilarity and relentless mouth music in season 2.”

How Did ‘Bumper In Berlin’ Season 1 End?

The first season came to an end with a performance at Germany’s Unity Day. He’s now fake married so he doesn’t get deported and Sarah Hyland‘s character, Heidi, might just be accepting a job offer in Los Angeles.

Adam, for his part, told TV Line in November 2022 that the finale “set us up for a great ‘What will happen in season 2?’” The actor said he’s interested in doing “a few more seasons, give the people what they want and live in this Pitch Perfect world.”

He added, “It’s a dream come true to be able to do. And to work with Sarah again was pretty unreal.”

Is ‘Bumper In Berlin’ Getting a Season 2?

There’s officially more a cappella music to come!

“We knew fans of the Pitch Perfect franchise were going to sing the praises of Bumper in Berlin and enjoy seeing a new side of Adam Devine’s character,” Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, shared in a statement. “Along with our partners at UTV, Megan Amram, Elizabeth Banks and Max Handelman crafted an incredibly unique and charming story with new takes on iconic songs. We can’t wait to dive further into this new hit with Peacock audiences.”

Who Is Starring in ‘Bumper In Berlin’ Season 2?

While no casting announcements have been made just yet, it’s assumed that Adam is set to return as the title character.

“I got some good news! A HUGE thank you to the fans for making #BumperInBerlin the biggest comedy on @PeacockTV ever!” the comedian shared via Instagram in January 2023. “Who’s ready for more?!”

When Will ‘Bumper In Berlin’ Season 2 Premiere?

No release date has been announced just yet!

