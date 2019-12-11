Ever since Hailee Steinfeld became famous, there’s been one question on everyone’s minds, and that is — is the actress single? Well, J-14 decided to do some investigating, and it turns out, the Pitch Perfect 2 star has been linked to a ton of guys over the years!
There has been rumors that she’s been in relationships with some of Hollywoods biggest stars, but the relationship that made the most headlines was her romance with Niall Horan. For those who forgot, they dated for a few months in 2018, and everyone was living for the couple. Fans went wild when they were spotted getting super touchy at a Backstreet Boys concert in February 2018, and after that, they were pretty much inseparable. When they were photographed smooching in August 2018, it was all the confirmation that fans needed.
But unfortunately, the pair decided to call it quits in December 2018 — and it definitely did not end well. In the weeks that followed, Hailee seemingly shaded her ex multiple times on social media, and he even wrote a bunch of songs about her! Yeah, it was pretty messy.
So what exactly went down between them? Why did they break up? Who else did she date? And is she seeing anyone at the moment? J-14 went ahead and made a complete guide to the brunette beauty’s love life. We broke it all down for you — from her current relationship status to her past romances — so grab some popcorn and buckle up because boy, has it been a wild ride!
Scroll through our gallery to uncover everyone Hailee has ever date and what went down between them.
Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.