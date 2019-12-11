Why did Hailee and Niall breakup?

In December 2018, fans were shocked when news hit the web that they had reportedly split.

“Hailee and Niall were going strong over the summer but split a few months ago and have been trying to keep it low-key,” a source told E! News. “Hailee realized she had a lot on her plate and her work schedule was insanely busy. She was gearing up for a huge press tour for her new movie. They really tried to make it work. It definitely was ‘young love.’”

And it definitely seemed like it didn’t end well. Hailee seemingly shaded the singer multiple times on her Instagram Stories, and she even allegedly called him a narcissist! Ouch. The One Direction singer later opened up about the relationship while discussing the inspiration behind his upcoming album.

“It was a sad time,” he said of his split from Hailee. “That’s where most of these songs have come out of.”

Yep, get ready for a lot of tea to be spilled because the “Slow Hands” crooner has already confirmed that most of the songs on the new LP are about his ex-girlfriend.

“I have stuff that I want to write about on my mind all the time. I had just gone through a break up, which helps when it comes to writing songs, I guess. It helps vent the emotions,” he told Billboard. “Going through heartbreak helped write the ballads, even some of the happy songs — the sad songs that are dressed up as happy songs sometimes.”

“When I was writing this album I tried to get all the feelings that you have after a break up,” he also revealed to Entertainment Tonight Canada. “If that’s my center point. Then I can just write different songs around that. That’s the kind of idea I was doing. Like some nights you feel like you wanna go out with your friends and wreck the place. And then like other days you’re really sad.”