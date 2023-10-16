Taylor Swift isn’t the only superstar dating an NFL player — Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen are going strong as well! The Oscar-nominated actress sparked romance rumors with the Buffalo Bills player in May 2023, and she’s since attended some of his games and met his family. Things are getting serious!

“Hailee and Josh have been together for about a month and it’s going really great,” a source told Us Weekly in June 2023, about the budding romance. “They laugh a ton when they’re together [and] are always smiling.”

The insider went on to say that Hailee is “not putting any pressure or unrealistic expectations on things” with Josh. The source added, “Josh is the first guy in a while she’s been really interested in.”

Months after their first outing, Josh acknowledged his relationship with Hailee, revealing that he has no plans to talk about his love life now or in the future.

“The fact that anybody cares about that still blows my mind,” Josh shared on the “Pardon My Take” podcast in August 2023, referring to photos that were taken of him and his girlfriend kissing while on vacation the month prior. “I just, like, felt this gross feeling. Insecurity. No privacy. [I was] like, ‘What is wrong with people?’”

While Josh might not be used to a public romance, Hailee is no stranger to having people discuss her personal life. She dated One Direction singer Niall Horan in 2018, and fielded questions about their relationship status on various occasions.

“I feel so lucky that [my fans] care enough about me to know what I’m doing every second of every day, but I think that sometimes it’s hard for people in general to realize that there are boundaries to a person’s life and personal life,” Hailee Us Weekly in January 2018, when responding to questions about her and Niall. “I am a very private person. I do love that I have the opportunity to share with them what I’m comfortable with and they’re there to listen and support me.”

Aside from Josh and Niall, Hailee has also been romantically linked to Cameron Smoller. Josh, for his part, was in a long-term relationship with Brittany Williams until early 2023.

Scroll through our gallery to see Hailee and Josh’s relationship timeline.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.