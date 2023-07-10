Off the Market? Hailee Steinfeld, NFL's Josh Allen Relationship Explained

Is Hailee Steinfeld off the market? The Pitch Perfect star has been making headlines for romance rumors with NFL star Josh Allen.

They first sparked dating speculation in May 2023, after being photographed hanging out together in New York City. In the first batch of photos, obtained by the New York Post at the time, football star could be seen walking aside Hailee, putting his arm around the songstress. Their relationship appeared to be confirmed in July 2023, when the pair were seen packing on the PDA during what appeared to be a romantic vacation in Mexico. Photos obtained by TMZ showed them sharing a smooch while floating in a pool together.

Keep reading for everything we know so far.

Are Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen Dating?

While the duo has yet to reveal the nature of their relationship publicly, it appears that they’re more than friends. They were “hanging out for a few weeks,” a source told People in May 2023, noting that the romance is “new, but they are having fun.”

Reps for Hailee and Josh did not respond to J-14‘s request for comment about their relationship.

Who Has Hailee Steinfeld Dated in the Past?

Prior to the Josh romance rumors, Hailee was in a long-term romance with Niall Horan after they met in late 2017.

“I feel so lucky that [my fans] care enough about me to know what I’m doing every second of every day, but I think that sometimes it’s hard for people in general to realize that there are boundaries to a person’s life and personal life,” Hailee told Us Weekly in January 2018 when asked about the rumored romance. “I am a very private person. I do love that I have the opportunity to share with them what I’m comfortable with and they’re there to listen and support me.”

While they were together, the couple stayed tight-lipped. However, they called it quits by December 2018.

When it comes to her love life overall, Hailee was “very focused on myself and couldn’t be happier about it,” while chatting with Cosmopolitan in November 2021. “I have moments where I’m like, ‘All my friends are engaged, married, dating.’ What a wonderful thing that seems like, right?” she added. “I really don’t ever have moments of, ‘Oh God, I feel so single,’ but it is funny how in the past year or so, a lot of people have gotten engaged or married. I’m like, ‘Everybody’s gotta slow down for me, OK?'”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.