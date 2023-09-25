It’s Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce‘s world, and we’re all just living in it. The pop star princess and NFL superstar are living in a real-life rom-com — and it seems like the whole world is rooting for this “rumored” couple. From a simple friendship bracelet to attending football games, keep reading for their relationship timeline.

When Did Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Start Dating?

It’s unclear Taylor and Travis’ exact relationship status, as neither one of them have publicly confirmed that they are “officially” dating.

That being said, rumors of their romance began after Travis spoke about attempting to give Taylor his number when he attended the Eras Tour in July 2023.

“I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” the Kansas City Chiefs said during an episode of his “New Heights” podcast, which he cohosts with fellow NFL star brother, Jason Kelce. “So I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets.”

ICYMI, fans at Taylor’s concerts often trade friendships bracelets with sayings on them, which is what Travis was referring to.

“I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it,” he added. When Jason asked to clarify whether he meant his jersey number, 87, or his phone number, Travis responded, “You know which one.”

Two months after the podcast episode went viral, multiple reports were made that the two have been “quietly” seeing one another.

What Has Travis Kelce Said About Taylor Swift Romance?

Travis eventually addressed the rumors during a podcast episode on “The Pat McAfee Show” in in September 2023.

“I told her, ‘You know, I’ve seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead [Stadium], you might have to come see me rock the stage in Arrowhead and see which one’s a little more lit,’” Travis said, hinting that he invited her to a NFL game. “So, we’ll see what happens in the near future.”

Fast forward to September 24, Taylor herself attended Travis’ NFL game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, to watch the Chiefs take on the Chicago Bears. Clips of Taylor cheering from Travis’ box alongside his mom, Donna Kelce, immediately went viral.

Scroll through our gallery to see Taylor and Travis’ epic relationship timeline that seems to have come right out of a movie.

