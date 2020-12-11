Is Niall Horan officially a taken man? The former One Direction member has been romantically linked to Amelia Woolley since July 2020!
At the time, the Daily Mail reported the the singer and shoe buyer first got together in May 2020 and he’s “very serious” about their relationship. “He thinks Amelia’s gorgeous but they also really get on — and she’s told close friends this could be the real deal. Amelia has spent a lot of time getting to know Niall at his London apartment after lockdown restrictions eased,” a source told the outlet.
Most fans know, the former X Factor contestant was in a relationship with Hailee Steinfeld for about a year, but he has also been romantically linked to some of Hollywoods biggest stars in the past, including Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Selena Gomez, , Barbara Palvin, Ellie Goulding and more.
But what exactly went down between them, you ask? Why did they break up? Who else did he date? And is he seeing anyone at the moment? Don’t worry, we’ve got you guys covered. We went ahead and made you a complete guide to the 1D heartthrob’s love life, including his current relationship status and past romances. So grab some popcorn and buckle up because boy, has it been a wild ride! Scroll through our gallery to uncover everyone Niall has ever dated and what went down between them.
