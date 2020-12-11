Demi Lovato

Fans started shipping Demi and Niall after he admitted he had a major crush on the former Camp Rock star. Not to mention that she called him “so cute” in an interview. Yeah, there was definitely a lot of flirting going on between them! And when the singer revealed he had reached out to Demi, rumors quickly started spreading that they were dating.

“She’s a cool girl, so I got in contact with her. She’s really nice,” he told Ryan Seacrest on his radio show.

Demi also revealed that they had been on a few dates, fuelling the speculation even more.

“He has a lot of great qualities. He is an amazing listener and makes me laugh a lot, two of the main qualities I look for,” she gushed. “He knows I have a little crush on him, and we enjoy having dinner when we get the chance. We speak and message all the time. I don’t want a relationship over Skype. We are both in a place where we feel zero pressure to rush. We share the philosophy that the right one is worth waiting for.”

But the “Tell Me You Love Me” singer revealed a few weeks later that she had no interest in having a boyfriend.

“I think Niall is super, super sweet and we’ve become good friends. I get what it’s like to be in the spotlight since I’ve grown up in it. I want to introduce all the One Direction guys to the United States, but especially Niall because he hasn’t been here that much. I want to make sure he — or any of them really, I just don’t know the other guys as well — has someone to hang out with in the States,” she told Seventeen Magazine. “He’s really sweet and it’s always flattering when a guy says he has a crush on you. But, I’m in a place right now where I’m not dating. I’ve sworn off dating for a long time. You never know what the future holds of course, but for now I am an independent woman and proud of it!”

And she later insisted that nothing ever ended up happening between them.

“I’m so tired of that!” she told Company Magazine of the dating rumors. “It never happened. Niall’s a really sweet guy and I definitely consider him a friend, but it’s never crossed that line… He’s a sweet kid and we have an understanding, but we’re just friends.”

Sigh, they would have made such an iconic couple.

“He’s a really awesome, sweet guy,” she also told Teen Vogue. “But he’s not my boyfriend… I’m in a place right now where I really need to focus on myself.”

“Demi is really cool and we’re really good friends. She’s very like me — she’s carefree and relaxed. It shocks me that we’re constantly called lovers,” Niall said. “If you Google one of our names, every story is just about me an her. I laugh at these things.”