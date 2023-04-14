From Jennette McCurdy to Millie Bobby Brown, so many celebrities have published their own books since their rise to stardom. Keep reading to see all the singers, actresses and musicians’ who have written or published their own novels.

After four years of living outside of the public’s eye, Jennette released her memoir, I’m Glad My Mom Died, on August 9, 2022. The novel details the abuse she was subjected to from her mother, who died from cancer in 2013, while she was a child actress starring on iCarly. After the book’s release, it was minted as a number-one New York Times-bestselling memoir and has achieved pop-cultural phenomenon status.

“My whole childhood and adolescence were very exploited,” she told the New York Times in August 2022. “It still gives my nervous system a reaction to say it. There were cases where people had the best intentions and maybe didn’t know what they were doing. And also cases where they did — they knew exactly what they were doing.”

The iCarly actress revealed that writing the book had been helpful in her own healing. “It felt significant in repairing some of the really weighted, complicated relationships that I had with acting,” she told the newspaper. “It felt like finally I’m saying my words and saying things I want to be saying. I’m myself.”

Following the wide success of her book, the Nickelodeon alum signed a two-book, seven-figure deal with Penguin Random House’s Ballantine Books in October 2022.

Another celebrity who announced she was working on her debut novel is Millie Bobby Brown. The book, titled Nineteen Steps, will be released on September 12, 2023, and it follows events inspired by Millie’s own family history.

“Nineteen Steps is a historical novel about an amazing, courageous 18-year-old woman called Nellie Morris, who lives with her family in Bethnal Green, in London’s East End, while the second world war rages on around them,” she wrote as her Instagram caption of the book’s plot. “When a tragic accident occurs during an air raid one night, the consequences are catastrophic – and life will never be the same again for Nellie.”

