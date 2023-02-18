Who Is Fiona Palomo? Her ‘Outer Banks’ Character Sofia Makes a Connection With Rafe Cameron

New faces in the OBX! Fiona Palomo made her Outer Banks debut as Sofia in the Netflix show’s third season.

Deadline was first to announce the actress’ casting in June 2022, revealing that her character “identifies as a Pogue but secretly yearns to be a part of the country club crowd. Likable and scrappy, she starts to form a close connection with Rafe (Drew Starkey).”

Fiona, for her part, took to Instagram amid the announcement and shared her own sweet message.

“Soooooooo … THIS HAPPENED. I am simply flabbergasted, taken ABACK, dumfounded, swooning.. Overwhelmed.. BEWILDERED!?!? The whole list,” the Control Z actress wrote at the time. “Smiling at the universe till my face cramps.”

Who Is Fiona Palomo?

The Mexican actress, 24, comes from a famous family! Her mom is actress and singer Carina Ricco and her dad is late actor Eduardo Palomo. Fiona’s brother, Luca Palomo, is also a budding actor.

What Else Has Fiona Palomo Been In?

Before she was cast in Outer Banks, Fiona starred as María in the Netflix series Control Z. The star has also appeared in various TV shows and movies including Nada Que Ver, ¡Qué despadre! and the upcoming Un Actor Malo.

Aside from her acting career, Fiona is also a musician. She’s posted various singing videos on Instagram over the years.

“A scrappy ‘Vienna’ by Billy Joel ft. random noise in the background for that youthful rush that has immensely increased in this digital era,” the budding star captioned a clip from May 2022. “Don’t forget that stopping to breathe and readjust is beautiful and vital. Still learning it on the piano but yeah.”

Working With the ‘Outer Banks’ Cast

While Fiona hasn’t said much about her experience on the Outer Banks set, one of her costars, Charles Esten, gushed over the cast’s “chemistry” since season 1. From the sound of it, things didn’t change with any new stars in the mix.

“It was that very first table read. I felt like, I thought maybe they had known each other a long, long time but it turned out they had just met. But that bond, I go, ‘I would watch that,'” the Nashville star told Entertainment Tonight in February 2023. “And then when you see how gorgeous this show is shot ‚ I don’t know any other show, that a higher percentage of it takes place at sunset. It’s the most golden, gorgeous show ever, and so between those two things, and the great writing, I’m just hanging on for dear life and loving every bit of it.”

