Pogues and Kooks alike can’t wait for season 3 of Outer Banks! Along with the recurring cast, some new stars are set to join the upcoming season to embark on their own treasure hunts! Keep reading to uncover the new cast members of Outer Banks.

The anticipated third season, which recently finished filming in August 2022, stars Chase Stokes as John B, alongside his co-stars Madelyn Cline (Sarah Cameron), Rudy Pankow (JJ), Madison Bailey (Kiara), Jonathan Daviss (Pope), Carlacia Grant (Cleo) and Drew Starkey (Rafe Cameron).

On June 23, 2022, Netflix announced that Andy McQueen, Fiona Palomo, and Lou Ferrigno Jr. had joined the season 3 cast. You might know Andy from his roles in Station Eleven, Fahrenheit 451, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan and The Handmaid’s Tale. Fiona is best known for her roles in Netflix’s Control Z and La Negociadora. Finally, you might recognize Lou from his roles in Stargirl and 9-1-1.

Andy will play the role of Carlos Singh, a merciless Caribbean leader on his own mission to track down gold. Fiona will portray Sofia, a young, scrappy woman who identifies as a Pogue but wishes to be a Kook. She will form a close relationship with Rafe (Drew Starkey). Lou will play Ryan, Carlos’s top security officer. He knows how to get the job done and tries his hardest not to fail.

Chase explained to Elite Daily in April 2022 that he can’t wait for fans to see what they’re working on, but not even he knows exactly how season 3 will play out.

“The writers really like to keep us on our toes, and I think that creates performances that catch you in the moment … I’ve no idea what’s going on past what we’ve shot in Barbados,” he told the outlet following a five-week stint filming in Barbados. But he’s got a general idea: “I think a lot of loose ends are going to get tied up. A lot of questions will be answered. And per usual, these kids are going to get put through the wringer.”

Scroll through our gallery to meet the 3 newest cast members of Outer Banks season 3.

