From Outer Banks to big star! Madelyn Cline‘s stock is rising as she continues to nab major Hollywood roles, and along with more movies, comes questions about her love life.

When Outer Banks season 1 premiered via Netflix in April 2020, fans immediately became enamored with the South Carolina native as she played female protagonist Sarah Cameron. While viewers watched her character fall in love with Chase Stokes‘ John B, the two actors were kicking off a relationship in real life.

After months of speculation, they made things public in June 2020 with a simple Instagram post sharing that the “cat’s outta the bag.” Once the deed was done, the pair opened up in an Instagram Live about making the decision to go public. Before posting his picture, Chase called his mom for advice.

“I was like, ‘I think I’m gonna post it,’” he told fans. “She was like, ‘Really? You understand what happens when you do that?’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah. I do, Mom. Sure do.’ Then I texted Maddie and I said, ‘What do you think?’ And she said, ‘I don’t care.’”

Madelyn, for her part, chimed in, adding, “OK, but clarification. I thought he meant posting it at some point in the future. He didn’t clarify what time. … So I didn’t know, and all of a sudden … [I] get texts and he says, ‘Oopsie.’ And there it was. Modern romance.”

From there, it was no turning back, so the two leaned into their public relationship with an insight into their home life and kissing photos all via social media. When Outer Banks season 2 was gearing up to premiere in July 2021, the pair got real in multiple interviews about bringing their love from real life back to set.

“There’s been a lot of attention on our relationship outside of the show in the off season. We recognize that. And we recognize that it’s incredibly important to separate ourselves from the characters,” Chase explained to Decider at the time. “This season was a lot of thought for her and I to make these characters different.”

Despite what looked like a strong relationship between the two, Chase and Madelyn ultimately called it quits. Us Weekly confirmed their split in November 2021, with a source telling the publication: “They’ve been trying to work it out for quite some time but decided going their separate ways was best.”

Since their split, Madelyn has been romantically linked to another star. Scroll through our gallery for a breakdown of her love life.

