Turning heads! Madelyn Cline has become a major star since her breakout role as Sarah Cameron in Netflix’s Outer Banks.

Not only has the actress walked some major red carpets since the show’s premiere in April 2020, but the Knives Out 2 actress has also been spotted at Paris Fashion Week showing off her stunning style. Not to mention, the South Carolina native has been super candid in various interviews about her whirlwind rise to fame.

“I’m not always perfect. Some days I have bad days, and some days I need to tell myself to go touch grass, because I’m incredibly lucky to be where I am,” Madelyn told ELLE in August 2021. “I’m very, very blessed, and this whole entire experience has been such a privilege. But I think, at the same time, some days you do have to have a conversation with yourself and go take a walk and be like, ‘Hey, you need to get yourself in check.’ I think the big thing is remembering where I was a few years ago and thinking about what that version of me would think about what life is now. That’s always a really good way to get me centered.”

When it comes to her fashion, specifically, fans are used to seeing Madelyn in more comfy clothes. Think: Sarah Cameron’s signature denim shorts and tank top. But, she’s since started to become someone who tops best dressed lists. From her 2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards Versace red dress to the Mônot statement gown at the 2021 American Music Awards, there’s really nothing that she can’t wear. Madelyn has even collaborated with various brands so fans can embody her personal style. She released a loungewear line for the California-based workout brand Set Active, which quickly sold out upon its release, and dropped a bathing suit collaboration with Aro Swim.

“This summer I’ve been living in swimsuits from a brand called Aro. I just did a collab with them, and they’re super comfortable,” she gushed to Glamour in July 2021. “They’re all sustainably made fabrics and just the comfiest swimsuits I’ve ever worn. I usually go for a sporty cut or a classic skimpy triangle. I don’t like weird tan lines!”

When it comes to her character’s style, Outer Banks costume designer Emmie Holmes dished to POPSUGAR about creating Sarah’s season 2 look. Throughout the season, the onscreen looks were inspired by Madelyn’s past romance with costar Chase Stokes, they’ve since split.

“Sarah Cameron’s style travels a tough road of borrowed clothes and mud-drenched layers, ending in a sweatsuit against her will — and somehow she looks amazing the entire time,” she shared. “The secret’s out that Sarah borrowed pieces from John B ‘s closet this season. I was 100 percent inspired to do this by Chase and Madelyn’s relationship IRL. I’ve watched them share hoodies, sweatpants, bandanas, and tees over time. It’s a sweet sentiment, and since I try to design in the most realistic way possible, I was excited to pull that couple trait into season two.”

