Pete Davidson and Madelyn Cline are both moving on from their past relationships and entering a new one — together. Following the comedian’s breakup with Chase Sui Wonders and the Outer Banks actress’ split from Jackson Guthy, Us Weekly confirmed that Pete and Madelyn are officially dating. Keep reading for details inside their newfound romance.

Are Pete Davidson and Madelyn Cline Dating?

Pete and Madelyn were first reported to be dating on September 22, 2023.

“Pete and Madelyn are dating. They spent the night together at the Beverly Hills Hotel and then had breakfast together there the next morning,” a source shared with Us Weekly. “They were really low-key and kept things casual, wearing baseball hats.”

Who Has Madelyn Cline Dated?

Prior to Pete, Madelyn was dating Jackson Guthy, whom she went public with in December 2022. However, the last time the twosome were spotted together was in an Instagram photo posted by Jackson in May 2023. In the pic, the couple share a kiss, with Madelyn commenting underneath the post, “Ayo???”

The pair sparked breakup rumors in July 2023, after Madelyn unfollowed Jackson on Instagram. Prior to Jackson, Madelyn dated her Outer Banks costar, Chase Stokes, for over a year until they called it quits sometime in 2021.

Despite their split, the former flames keep it extremely professional while on set and have nothing but great things to say about one another in interviews. Prior to filming season 3, Madelyn explained that the couple “laid the groundwork first and foremost” before heading back to work.

“I was like, ‘This is a big priority to me, and you know, from what I know based on how you work, it is for you too. But I want to make sure that we hold each other accountable and that we don’t bring anything personal that could potentially distract each other or our fellow castmates on the day,’” she said during an August 2021 appearance on The Talk. “So, it wasn’t hard at all, and I really respect that about him and our relationship.”

When Did Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders Date?

Chase and Pete first stirred up relationship rumors in December 2022, after being spotted at a hockey game together. Following that, they were seen packing on the PDA on multiple occasions throughout 2023, until August when multiple outlets reported that the couple have split.

“He’s single again,” a source told People about Pete at the time. “He’s out and about and doing really well.”

