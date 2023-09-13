Is Madelyn Cline in her single girl era? The Outer Banks star went public with her relationship with Jackson Guthy in December 2022, but are the two still together? Keep reading for details on their romance, dating updates and more.

Are Madelyn Cline and Jackson Guthy Still Together?

The last time the pair were spotted together was in an Instagram photo posted by Jackson in May 2023. In the pic, the couple share a kiss, with Madelyn commenting underneath the post, “Ayo???” and then, “Tag yourself im the wine.”

However, the pair sparked breakup rumors in July 2023, after Madelyn unfollowed Jackson on Instagram, so it’s unclear what the current state of their relationship is.

Who Is Jackson Guthy?

So, who exactly is Madelyn’s boyfriend? The California native is a musician who has worked with some pretty major names, including Big Time Rush and One Direction, Victoria Justice, Cher Lloyd, Emblem3 and MKTO. He was also briefly a member of the group North of Nine.

Prior to Madelyn, Jackson and YouTube star Olivia Jade were on and off from early 2019 until August 2021.

When Did Madelyn Cline and Jackson Guthy Start Dating?

Dating rumors first sparked in late May 2022 when a now-viral TikTok video showed the actress attending a wedding with Jackson as his date. “He’s a singer and Olivia jade’s ex as well,” the caption read. “Wonder if him and Madelyn are a thing or just friends!?”

Then, Instagram gossip account DeuxMoi chimed in on the rumors — sharing an anonymous tip via Instagram Stories that read, “I have it on very good authority that Madelyn Cline is dating Jackson Guthy.”

At the time, neither the actress nor the musician had spoken out regarding romance rumors. However, Madelyn took things public in December 2022 after sharing an Instagram post of the two kissing.

Prior to Jackson, Madelyn dated her Outer Banks costar, Chase Stokes, for over a year until they called it quits sometime in 2021.

Despite their breakup, the former flames continue to speak highly of one another and keep it extremely professional while on set. Prior to filming season 3, Madelyn explained that the couple “laid the groundwork first and foremost” before heading back to work.

“I was like, ‘This is a big priority to me, and you know, from what I know based on how you work, it is for you too. But I want to make sure that we hold each other accountable and that we don’t bring anything personal that could potentially distract each other or our fellow castmates on the day,’” she said during an August 2021 appearance on The Talk. “So, it wasn’t hard at all, and I really respect that about him and our relationship.”

