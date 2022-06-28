Jackson Guthy seems to be connected to all of the famous It-girls! Throughout the years, the singer-songwriter has stirred up romance rumors with Olivia Jade and Madelyn Cline — so, who exactly is he? Scroll to find out more on about Jackson.

Who Is Jackson Guthy?

Jackson is a singer-songwriter who started off in the band North of Nine. The band has opened up for acts like One Direction, Cher Lloyd, Fifth Harmony and 5 Seconds of Summer. Although the band hasn’t been active since 2016, Jackson has delved further into his solo career, releasing a track called “Like I Did” in March 2022.

The Los Angeles native started playing the piano at just 4 years old and took up songwriting three years later. “I got started at a really young age,” he told Seventeen in March 2012, just one year after performing his single “Loving” on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “I was about two years old when I started playing the piano and around seven or eight when I started writing my own chords and putting words together.”

Who Has Jackson Guthy Dated?

The singer, 26, has been linked to quite a few famous ladies! He started dating Olivia Jade, daughter of Lori Laughlin, in early January 2019. Jackson even helped Olivia through her mother’s college admissions scandal in March 2019. After the scandal broke, a source told Us Weekly that Olivia briefly moved into his Malibu home. “She is completely in hiding right now. Olivia is posting private Stories on her Instagram, using the only-close-friends option, to share her days on social media with her close circle,” the insider said.

The scandal that brought them closer together would later be their demise, though, as a source told Us Weekly in May 2019. “Jackson broke up with Olivia because it was all getting to be too much for him,” an insider told Us at the time. “It wasn’t necessarily affecting his career, but the fact that he couldn’t be seen out in public with Olivia was difficult.”

They would go on to date for a few years off and on until September 2021, when Olivia confirmed to a fan that she was single. She has since sparked dating rumors with Euphoria’s Jacob Elordi.

Who Is Jackson Guthy Dating?

Fast forward to June 2022, Jackson and Madelyn Cline were seen out together, stirring up romance rumors. The Outer Banks actress and “Like I Did” singer appeared to be enjoying a casual lunch together at Malibu Kitchen on June 1, 2022.

Madelyn was famously dating Outer Banks costar Chase Stokes, but they split in November 2021 after a year of dating. While there was speculation they had rekindled their romance, the pair never confirmed they were back together.

