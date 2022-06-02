Off the market once again? Madelyn Cline has sparked major romance rumors with Olivia Jade Giannulli‘s ex-boyfriend Jackson Guthy! Keep reading for everything you need to know.

Are Madelyn Cline and Jackson Guthy Dating?

Romance rumors started swirling in late May 2022 when a now-viral TikTok video showed the Outer Banks actress attending a wedding with Jackson seemingly as her date. “He’s a singer and Olivia jade’s ex as well,” the caption read. “Wonder if him and Madelyn are a thing or just friends!?”

Then, Instagram gossip account DeuxMoi weighed in on rumors. The social media account shared an anonymous tip via Instagram Stories that read, “I have it on very good authority that Madelyn Cline is dating Jackson Guthy.” The post also included a subject line that read, “Wedding pics were a tip off.”

As rumors started to ramp up, the duo were also photographed getting lunch together while out and about in Malibu. Neither the actress nor the musician have spoken out regarding romance rumors. Reps for Madelyn and Jackson did not immediately respond to J-14‘s request for comment.

Who Is Jackson Guthy?

The California native is a musician who has worked with some pretty major names. In 2012, he joined Big Time Rush and One Direction on tour before dropping his debut EP, Launch, the following year. Jackson has also toured with Victoria Justice, Cher Lloyd, Emblem3 and MKTO. He was also briefly a member of the group North of Nine.

Prior to Jackson’s dating rumors with Madelyn, he and YouTube star Olivia Jade were on and off from early 2019 until August 2021.

Who Has Madelyn Cline Dated in the Past?

Before she was romantically linked to Jackson, the Netflix star publicly dated her Outer Banks costar Chase Stokes for a little over a year until news of their split broke in November 2021.

“It was just always work-oriented — really until the day we wrapped,” Chase told Us Weekly in February 2021 of his relationship with Madelyn. “It wasn’t until after that, until we started to kind of get into the lockdown where we were like, ‘Is there something here or am I crazy?’ That’s sort of where it bloomed from there. I think we were just so invested in the work.”

Following their breakup, the Knives Out 2 actress has also been linked to Ross Butler and Zack Bia prior to the Jackson rumors.

